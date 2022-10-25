Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak speaks to the media. /KNA

Kenya

EACC seeking to recover Sh2.4bn grabbed land belonging to Moi International Airport

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday moved to court seeking to recover 10 parcels of land valued at Sh2.4 billion belonging to Kenya Airport Authority (KAA).

In the suit filed at Mombasa Environment and Land Court, the anti-graft agency noted that Moi International Airport is the owner of the parcels of land.

The Commission is also seeking to recover Sh984 million paid as compensation with respect to some of the parcels of the land compulsorily acquired by the National Land Commission for the Construction of the SGR and the Dongo – Kundu Kipevu Road Project in Mombasa.

“The grabbed land includes part of the Moi International Airport runway, a UN support base, and a Kenyan Military Base and its Watchtower,” the agency said.

The East African Gas Company Limited received part of the compensation. EACC has sued the company.

The agency has sued fifteen other persons including former Managing Director of the Kenya Airports Authority Peter Kipyegon Laga.

“The fraudulent acquisition of the airport land deprived KAA of the strategic asset for the administration, control, management, and advancement of state operations relating to Moi International Airport,” EACC said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Why Azimio MPs rejected Linturi as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee in dissenting report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The Cabinet Secretary nominee for Agriculture and Livestock, Mithika Linturi has been rejected due to the pending cases which...

23 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio MPs say Jumwa unfit to be Public Service CS due to pending murder case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – A minority report by the committee on appointment has rejected the nomination of Aisha Jumwa, the nominee for Public...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Junet says Minority Report rejects CS nominees Linturi, Jumwa, Malonza

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed now says there is a report by the minority faction of the...

1 hour ago

County News

Tuk Tuk leaders urge operators to embrace NTSA listing to access Hustler Fund

Tuk Tuk Association National Chairperson Vincent Were on Tuesday said his office is traversing the entire country to talk to motorized tri-cycle taxi operators...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Senator Kajwang Elected Chair Of The Powerful County Public Accounts Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang was on Tuesday elected as the Chairman of the Senate County Public Accounts Committee....

2 hours ago
Raila loyalists who vanished after Ruto' won the August 9, 2022 General Election. Raila loyalists who vanished after Ruto' won the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Kenya

Raila loyalists who vanished after Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s August 9, 2022 loss to President William Ruto evidently shocked many notably diehard Azimio leaders...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Schmidt Futures and Rhodes Trust Open Call for Brilliant Kenyan Teens to Join Global Rise Community

NAIROBI, KENYA, Oct 25 – Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic initiative that brings talented people together to solve hard problems in science and society in partnership...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Public warned against buying Ex-Delmonte Company land acquired by govt

MURANG’A, Kenya, Oct 25 – The Murang’a County Government has cautioned members of the public from buying parcels of land it recently acquired from...

5 hours ago