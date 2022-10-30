Connect with us

EACC said its summonses on Governor Mwangaza did not include matters concerning the First Gentleman/FILE

County News

EACC denies barring Meru First Gentleman from the Governor’s Residence

Baichu had claimed in a presser on Thursday that he has been forced to use motor cycles as he is not allowed to board county vehicles after EACC raised queries.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 — The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has refuted claims that it has barred Meru First Gentleman, Murega Baichu, from accessing the official governor’s residence and using the governor’s official vehicle.

Baichu had claimed in a presser on Thursday that he has been forced to use motor cycles as he is not allowed to board county vehicles after EACC raised queries.

The First Gentleman also said he had been sleep in a different residence as his wife spends the night at the official residence.  

The agency through its twitter account has termed the allegations as outrageous and strange saying its mandate does not encompass giving directions on who sleeps in the governors’ residences.

“EACC takes great exception to the strange allegations of directives attributed to it regarding the use, or otherwise, of Meru Governor’s official vehicles and residence by her spouse. Such personal and family matters are not of any concern or importance to the Commission,” reads in part a tweet by EACC.

While acknowledging the agency indeed summoned Governor Kawira Mwangaza, the anti-graft body says it was on a fact finding mission on claims about irregularities on recruitment in the county.  

EACC said its summonses on Governor Mwangaza did not include matters concerning the First Gentleman.

“The EACC letter to the Governor was limited to seeking her response to the allegations of conflict of interest, recruitment irregularities and abuse of office levelled against her. It did not include the strange issues being raised to trivialize and politicize the matter,” EACC stated.

The anti-graft body said that it adheres to the law in execution of its mandate and does not indulge in “personal or Family matters.”

“Similar letters were sent to other Governors and State Officers who have responded to the Commission without the theatrics witnessed in this particular matter. In the performance of its duties, EACC is guided by the law and does not venture into personal or family affairs,” the commission said.  

Mwangaza has been battling allegations of nepotism after appointing her husband as the Patron of Meru Youth Service.  

The governor however clarified that her husband assumed the position on a voluntary basis and was not being remunerated for his services.  

A resident of Meru has already filed a petition in the Meru County Assembly asking legislators to impeach Governor Mwangaza.

