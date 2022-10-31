Duale To Prioritise Modernization Of KDF As He Takes Over Defense Docket

Connect with us

Aden Duale takes over as new Defense CS from Eugene Wamalwa
Kenya's new Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale assumed office Monday with a pledge to modernize the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – Kenya’s new Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale assumed office Monday with a pledge to modernize the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

Duale – the former Garissa Township MP – succeeds Eugene Wamalwa who has been at the helm of the Ministry for about one year.

He stated that modernization will go a long way in guaranteeing and safeguarding Kenya’s territorial integrity.

“I will work closely with the Treasury to ensure they allocate more resources towards the realization of the same,” he said.

Duale gave assurances that he will equip KDF peacekeeping missions with “the necessary and adequate fighting tools and materials to enable them to achieve their mission effectively”.

He committed to ensuring that KDF maintains a high level of professionalism, loyalty, trust, integrity, discipline, and respect.

“I will always consult and get the wise counsel from the top leadership of KDF,” he said.

While acknowledging that he is not green on matters military, he pledged to improve the welfare and well-being of the soldiers with respect to the condition of their service, housing, and medical scheme.

He stated that he will push for the establishment of more wellness and rehabilitation centers to cater to injured soldiers.  

In doing so, he endeavored to liaise with Parliament in pushing for more budgetary allocations for military officers.

“We want to celebrate KDF as being just not the institution that leads in ensuring the territorial integrity of Kenya but also the institution that is helping civilian authorities,” he said.

Duale also purposed to work with Kenya’s regional and international allies in maintaining global peace and security.

“We must bring back those days when KDF was everywhere globally keeping peacemaking families and communities better,” he said.

Duale is Kenya’s 11th Cabinet Minister of Defense since the country attained its independence.

