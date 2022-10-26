Duale, Murkomen, Wahome bid farewell to house after nomination to CS posts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Garissa Town MP Aden Duale, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kandara MP Alice Wahome have bid emotional farewell to the House as they prepare to join President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

Duale who has been nominated for the Defence docket told the House he will shortly hand over his resignation as he crosses over to take the cabinet position in President William Ruto’s government.

Duale urged the legislators to protect the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), pointing out that the program has changed lives.

Murkmomen on his part urged the members of the Parliament to be vigilant when passing laws

Wahome equally paid tribute to her colleagues and people of Kandara for allowing her serve in positions of leadership