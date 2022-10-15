Drink-driving: cop burnt to death, 2 colleagues injured in Siaya car crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 15 — A police officer was burnt to death while his two colleagues were seriously injured after their vehicle burst into flames last night in Siaya.

Siaya County Police Commander Benedict Mwangangi said the accident occurred at Fuludhi Bridge along Siaya-Rang’ala road.

The officers are said to have gone on a drinking spree in Ugunja town and were on their way back to Siaya in a private car when they were involved in an accident at 8pm.

Mwagangi said the vehicle that was being driven by one of the officers lost control and hit the guardrails on the bridge before rolling.

The impact from the crash triggered the fire which killed one of the officers, injuring the other two who sustained fractures on their legs.

Mwangangi told the press that the officer who got burnt to death was trapped in the vehicle while the other two managed to crawl out before the vehicle burst into flames.

The body of the officer was moved to Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary while the officers who sustained serious injuries were admitted for treatment at the same hospital.