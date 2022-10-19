Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. /COURTESY

County News

Drama at Meru County as MCAs stage walkout during Governor Mwangaza’s inaugural address

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, October 16-There was drama at the Meru County Assembly Wednesday when ward representatives ganged up against Governor Kawira Mwangaza whose address they declined.

The ward representatives accused the Governor of being disrespectful and rude to them since taking over office.

They also accused the county chief of failing to give them an audience despite multiple attempts to resolve their grievances.

“Hatutaki, tumekataa (We don’t want),” the MCAs could be heard chanting as Mwangaza attempted to calm them down and allow her to address them in her inaugural address.

Despite the walkout, Mwangaza remained adamant and proceeded with her speech where she addressed an empty chamber amid chants from MCAs who congregated outside.

And when she was done, the MCAs chanted “Kawira bye, bye, bye” as she boarded her official vehicle.

Mwangaza’s reign has been characterized by drama after she retained her husband Murega Baicu to run some of the county affairs as the Youth Patron and Hustlers’ Ambassador with no pay.

“This office will not have a salary, neither will it have allowances. This office will be held by the first gentleman of the county,” she stated.

The couple is always together in official functions, sparking protests from locals and the MCAs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Meru Governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza joins Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Meru County Governor Elect Kawira Mwangaza has committed to work with Kenya Kwanza Alliance, after meeting the President Elect...

August 19, 2022

Presidential Petitions

Know your Governor after August 9, 2022 elections

Here are Governors elected in the August 9, 2022 elections in Kenya. Nairobi County: Johnson Sakaja (United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Meru County: Kawira Mwangaza,...

August 12, 2022

Presidential Petitions

Kawira Mwangaza defeats Kiraitu to bag Meru Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has lost the seat to Independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza. Mwangaza, who vied on an Independent...

August 12, 2022