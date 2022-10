0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn an application seeking to terminate the corruption case facing former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal Kasaine and eleven others.

Assistant DPP Alexander Muteti told Trial MagistrateThomas Nzioka that the matter will proceed for hearing as scheduled.

The DPP gave no reason for the withdrawal of the application to drop charges against the former governor.

The case will now be heard on November 15.