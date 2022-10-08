DP Gachagua directs County Commissioners to work closely with Governors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked County Commissioners to work closely with the Governors in implementing Government programs.

Gachagua said the Government was ready to work with everybody to ensure pledges made to Kenyans are realised.

Addressing County Commissioners from 30 counties affected by drought at his Harambee Annex office, Nairobi, the Deputy President said the new regime will not interfere with the work of civil servants.

Mr Gachagua said the national Government was particularly concerned of the biting hunger in the country.

He urged them to work closely and ensure no Kenyan dies of hunger.

“I want to tell civil servants to feel free. This is your Government. We should work as a team to implement policies aimed at transforming people’s lives,” said Mr Gachagua.

Mr Gachagua assured the administrators that he and President William Ruto would create a conducive environment for them to discharge their duties effectively.

“As leaders we have the same agenda of implementing projects aimed at uplifting the lives of ordinary citizens. We should therefore work together so as to achieve our goals,” said Mr Gachagua.

In the new arrangement aimed at combating drought, Mr Gachagua has directed that Governors and the County Commissioners chair County Coordination Committees.

On Tuesday next week, affected counties steering teams will each meet to appraise and identity needs and interventions required.