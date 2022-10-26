Connect with us

House Speaker Moses Wetangula mentioned that the proposed amendment, having obtained the required threshold of more than 50 signatures, gad been cleared for debate/FILE/National Assembly

Kenya

Debate on Cabinet Secretary nominees to be concluded Wednesday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Members of the National Assembly are on Wednesday set to conclude debate on the suitability of the Cabinet Secretaries nominees and thereafter take a vote.

In its report which tabled Tuesday, the Committee on Appointments recommended the rejection of Tourism Cabinet Secretary nominee Peninah Malonza.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah who presented the report struggled to provide a credible reason to deny Malonza the Cabinet Secretary slot.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi pleaded with members to reject the appointment of nominees, former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and former Meru Senator Mithika.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula asked members to debate the report with decorum and vote wisely.

