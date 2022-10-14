Connect with us

DCI forensic experts have also detected blood splatter patterns on the bedroom walls, wardrobe and along the stairway indicating that the victim was killed in the house before his body was dumped kilometres away/DCI

DCI detectives open probe into the murder of Rwanda-based contractor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are combing a murder scene where the body of a Rwanda-based Kenyan contractor was discovered on Friday.

The victim whom authorities have identified as engineer George Mwangi, is reported to have been brutally murdered in his own bedroom in Mang’u, Kiambu, by people suspected to be close to him.

The agency said that its detectives based at the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and the Homicide Department had recovered some of the murder weapons used to kill the victim hidden in the master bedroom, the primary scene of the murder.

Blood-soaked bed sheets, curtains and clothes hidden in a locked room adjacent to the master bedroom has also been recovered.

DCI forensic experts have also detected blood splatter patterns on the bedroom walls, wardrobe and along the stairway indicating that the victim was killed in the house before his body was dumped kilometres away.

Casual labourers working in tea plantations located in Kamunyaka, discovered the deceased’s lifeless body that was wrapped in a polythene bag and concealed beneath a heap of cartons on Wednesday, October 12, before informing the area chief who reported the discovery to authorities.

Detectives established the 58-year-old husband and father of three who had returned home on September 13 from Rwanda’s Capital Kigali, had been killed in cold blood hours before his return flight and his body dumped in Kiambu’s Kieni forest.

Preliminary findings pointed to a love affair as the possible motive for the principle suspect, the contractor’s wife.

“As detectives investigating the murder most foul have gathered, George Mwangi of Double M International based in Kigali, Rwanda, was killed following a love affair involving him and his mistress identified as Lucy Muthoni, a secretary at a local school,” DCI said Friday.

The victim’s wife, Gladys Chania, reported missing him missing on October 11, 2022.

She filed a missing person’s report at Mwea Police Post in Gatundu North, Kiambu County.

Chania, a Kiambu based politician, unsuccessfully vied for the Kiambu Woman Representative position in the August 9 election.

