David Mugonyi (Left), Hussein Mohamed (Right)

Kenya

David Mugonyi to head Presidential Communication Service, Hussein Mohamed State House Spokesman

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – David Mugonyi has been appointed as the Head of the Presidential Communication Service in the new appointments made to the Executive Office of the President.

He will be deputised by former journalist Hussein Mohamed who has been appointed to the position of State House Spokesperson.

In the ten new appointments made Friday, former Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge has made his way back to the familiar territory of the government after being appointed Senior Advisor and Head of Fiscal Affairs and budget policy.

He was fired in 2028 when he was accused alongside former Treasury abinet Secretary Henry Rotich for inflating a commercial loan for the construction of the two dams in Kerio Valley by Sh17 billion.

Thugge has spent almost 10 years at the National Treasury.

Prior to his appointment as Principal Secretary, he worked as a senior economic adviser in the Ministry of Finance from the year 2010.

He was the head of the Fiscal and Monetary Affairs Department, Treasury between 2004 to 2005, and the Economic Secretary and Head of Economic Affairs Department, Treasury between 2005 and 2008.

Former Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok has been appointed Deputy Chief of Staff.

Prior to this appointment he served as Executive Director in President William Ruto campaign secretariat in the gruelling 2022 campaigns.

Felix Koskei will serve as Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service taking up the mantle from Joseph Kinyua who served during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Koskei’s served as Jubilee’s Agricultural Cabinet Secretary in 2013.

His appointment ended prematurely in March when he was suspended from office over corruption allegation

Economist David Ndii has been appointed as the Chairperson of President’s Council of Economic advisors.

Augustine Cheruyoit will serve as the Senior Advisor and Head of Fiscal Affairs and Budget policy.

Katoo Ole Metito has been appointed as the statehouse comptroller in the new appointments.

In 2022, he vied for Kajiado county gubernatorial seat after winning the UDA nominations but lost the political contest to second time governor Joseph Ole Lenku.

He previously served as an MP in Kajiado South Constituency.

Mohammed Hassan has been appointed a member in the President’s Council of Economic Advisors while Nancy Laibuni will serve as an Associate Member in the economic Council.

