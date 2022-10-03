CSs with court cases will not lose jobs unless found guilty – DP Gachagua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says no Cabinet Secretary having cases in court will be denied a job unless they are found guilty.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen Television on Sunday, Gachagua indicated that the law will be allowed to run its course.

“We cannot agree to disqualify those who have not been proven guilty. The constitution is very clear, presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” he said.

According to Gachagua, a person has the right to hold political office unless they have been found guilty of a crime and have not used up all of their appeals.

Only then can they be barred from holding office.

“Those people are innocent until proven otherwise. Let the press, the analysts not convict people,” he stated

“That work is of the court of law after adducing credible, irrefutable evidence that is beyond reasonable doubt.”

Gachagua claimed that a person could not be detained for political reasons to hold any government office since that would be violating both the constitution and the bill of rights.

“Everybody has a right and unless you have been convicted over a criminal offence, an accusation is just an accusation and anybody can accuse anybody for anything,” he added.

He stated that denying anyone the opportunity to serve Kenyans on the basis of false accusations would be unfair and unconstitutional.

He added that the government should allow people who have charges in court be processed until the end and when proven guilty they can be denied occupying the public office.

Gachagua stated he, as well as the Cabinet Secretaries, will be available to be summoned to court anytime asked to.

“I have an active matter in court on charges that were placed on me by Uhuru Kenyatta. Anytime I am called in court, I am deputy president, I will be available, I will present myself,” he said.

“I am giving you that guarantee because I am an innocent man, let me be there, let me be processed, let the witnesses come. I listen to what they are saying, I ask questions. Not just Ministers, even the deputy president, I am more than ready to appear in court if I am summoned,” he added.

He clarified that the Kenya Kwanza government is not going to interfere with the criminal justice system, they should do their own work.

“None of us is special and if somebody has committed a crime and there is evidence and that person is convicted, so be it. But we cannot condemn people unheard,” he added.

Those Cabinet Ministers if they are cleared by parliament, they will take their positions. In the unfortunate event that they are convicted, they will lose their jobs.”