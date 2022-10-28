CS Moses Kuria takes over office from Maina

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Investment and Industry Moses Kuria on Thursday took over office from the outgoing CS for Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Betty Maina.

Speaking during the handover at the Ministry’s office in the NSSF building, Kuria said his goal is to grow the economy, raising the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) From the current 8 to 20 percent in a span of 8 months.

“Trade is the only way we can grow the economy of this country,” said Kuria, adding that his Ministry shall have a State Department for Investment, Promotion and Industry to promote and facilitate domestic and foreign investments.

He encouraged young people to manufacture and add value in the country noting that Kenyans should be ready to pay levy on exports.

Kuria acknowledged the good work undertaken by his predecessor, promising to continue from there while Maina on the other hand assured him that she has left behind a great team to work with.

“It has been so interesting for the two and a half years I have worked in this Ministry, since I was appointed on 28th Feb 2020. It is now my pleasure to hand it over but what I have learnt is never to say good bye but instead, ‘see you around’,” she told Kuria.

Kuria, among 22 Cabinet appointees were sworn into office yesterday days after being approved by the National Assembly Vetting Committee.