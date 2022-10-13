Connect with us

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Kenya

CS Kagwe says all Covid-19 vaccines accounted for

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says all COVID-19 vaccines have been accounted for, and denied claims that a number of doses can not be traced.

CS Kagwe said that as at March 31, 2022, 27,606,120 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been received at the National Vaccines Store as per import documents, with the majority of the doses at 97 percent being a donation and bilateral external sources.

He said the Ministry of Health, from the government budget also procured 897,600 doses of Janssen vaccine in 2021 and that all the doses were dispatched to the counties by March 31, 2022.

“The figure being quoted as having received 27,818,320 doses is erroneous. Majority of the doses were donated through Gavi covax, AVAT (Mastercard) and bilateral external sources,” Kagwe stated.

Kagwe explained that out of the 27,606, 120 total vaccine doses, 24, 299, 680 doses had been distributed to the National Vaccines Store to regional stores, county stores and health facilities as of March 31, 2022.

This according to him left a balance of 3,306,440  doses in stock.

He further noted  that a total of 843,718 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines had been reported as expired at county and regional levels, as at March 31, 2022.

