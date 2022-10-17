CPC has made remarkable progress, Xi says with a promise to do more

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The report delivered by President Xi Jinping to the 20th National Congress of CPC has demonstrated remarkable progress by his administration in the past decade with a promise of much more to be done in advancing the country and the world in the next 5 years.

The tremendous modernization, as highlighted in a report tabled at the 20th CPC National Congress, reflects the commitment by President Xi Jinping to improve not only the country’s infrastructure but a huge population whose aspirations have been met.

The report tabled at the Congress in Beijing clearly outlines a clear path to modernization that targets common prosperity for all with a balanced and sufficient development across the country.

It is particularly impressive to note that the path to modernization emphasizes on material and cultural advancement, of harmony between humanity and nature and of peaceful development.

Notably, the CPC is prioritizing modernization through peaceful development, with China’s commitment to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, preserve international order, and build a global community of shared future.

President Xi’s commitment to pursue an independent foreign policy of peace is impressive because China does not interfere with other countries’ internal issues.

The CPC indeed assured that it stands firmly against all forms of hegemonism and power politics, the Cold War mentality, interference in other countries’ internal affairs, and double standards which demonstrates China’s commitment to its values.

In the report tabled at the 20th CPC congress, President Xi, committed to make breakthroughs in promoting high-quality economic development over the next five years.

This is a reflection of his administration’s sure way of accelerating development even further in what will set China world’s apart in terms of development as compared to the rest of the world.

His commitment to build a modernized economy will no doubt achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology among other fronts.

As a market leader, China is set to make even more strides in modernization of its systems and capacity for governance besides improving the socialist market economy.

The world has a lot to learn from China with CPC’s commitment to substantialy improve urban and rural living environments in what is aimed at making remarkable progress in building a Beautiful China for all.

And with all these pledges by the CPC, Africa will no doubt benefit a great deal through infrastructural support to help improve the status of individual countries and its people.

Kenya is among African countries that continue to benefit from modern infrastructure through the support of China all made possible by the harmonious bilateral relations that are based on a win-win cooperation.

It will be noted that the report delivered to the Congress has a commitment on world peace and ways in which China will contribute to global development, preserve international order, and build a global community of shared future.

In its two-step strategic plan, the report stated that CPC aims to basically realize socialist modernization from 2020 through 2035 and build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful from 2035 through the middle of this century.

This is good news to the world given the technological advancements recorded in China in the past decade alone.

And with the new pledge and commitment, there is no doubt that China is headed to great heights in all fronts and so development in China is development in the world.