Court orders ICT ministry to renew Naim Bilal’s contract as KBC MD

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered the new ICT CS Eliud Owalo to renew the contract of Naim Bilal as the Managing Director of the state broadcaster KBC with immediate effect.

In a judgment delivered this evening, Justice Kibera Ocharo ruled that former CS Joe Mucheru violated Bilal’s rights by failing to renew his contract yet he had met all the requirements and satisfied the board.

The judge ruled that Naim’s legitimate expectations were violated because there was no reason backed by law that was provided at the time when he was asked to leave at the end of his first 3-year contract.

Naim’s lawyer Eric Mutua told Capital FM News that “justice has been served because my client’s rights were violated.”

“The judgement issued this evening was clear that the decision of the ICT ministry stand quashed and the contract of Mr Naim Bilal should be renewed immediately,” he said, adding “This is a mandatory order of injunction to force the ICT CS to renew his term of office for another 3 years,” he said.

Editor-In-Chief Samuel Maina is currently the acting MD since Bilal’s exit.