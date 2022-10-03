Connect with us

A man is vaccinated against Ebola outside the Afia Himbi Health Centre in Goma on July 15, 2019/ AFP

Kenya

Clinical officers say Kenya ill prepared to tackle Ebola

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 3 – The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has decried lack of preparedness to deal with Ebola should it strike in the counties that borders the neighboring countries.

The union’s National Chairman Peterson Wachira, stated that his team has toured a number of counties in the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) and noted concerns from the public and health workers.

Wachira indicated that the government has failed in its mandate to offer education on the disease to the communities that are vulnerable.

“In these counties all the way from Migori, Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia to Bungoma, we have realized that we have not done basic preparation to deal with this disease which is next door,” he said.

Wachira who toured public health facilities in Kisumu to assess their preparedness says the government has abandoned its people.

He called upon the government to move with speed and dispatch public health officers to the communities to discuss further about the nature of Ebola.

“The communities should be educated on how it presents and what to be done when they suspect someone,” he said.

Wachira pointed out that currently, the public have no information on how to prevent themselves from contradicting the disease amongst them.

He stated that the healthcare workers are not better off since the government through the Ministry of Health both national and counties have done nothing to have them equipped with skills to deal with the disease.

“Our members have not been retrained on how to use their personal protective gears when it comes to Ebola,” he said.

Wachira noted that the Union will push the two levels of governments to address the concerns from the fields, to cushion their members and the public from endangering their lives.

