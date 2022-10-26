Connect with us

Kenya

Clerks to Parliament set November 9 as date for EALA nominations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – The Clerks of Parliament have set November 9 as the date for the nomination of Kenya’s next representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly.

A public advertisement issued by Jeremiah Nyegenye and Serah Kioko, who are serving as Presiding Officers, states that a person seeking to be nominated for election by a political party has until November 2 to submit their application indicating the political party sponsoring their bid.

“A person is qualified to be elected as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly if such a person is a citizen of Kenya; is qualified to be elected as a Member of Parliament; does not hold office as a Cabinet Secretary; is not an officer in the service of the East African Community; and has proven experience or interest in consolidating and furthering the aims and objectives of the Community,” read the Notice.

The political parties shall thereafter be required to nominate persons for election to the East African Legislative Assembly and submit the names of the nominees to the presiding officers on the nomination day.

A person intending to vie for election independent of a political party shall submit their respective duly filled nomination form to the presiding officers on the nomination day.

“Pursuant to Rule 12 of the East African Legislative Assembly Elections (Election of Members of the Assembly) Rules, 2017 any person may inspect the nomination papers of any candidate and may lodge a complaint with the presiding officers in relation to a candidate’s nomination. The dates for inspection of the nomination papers shall be Thursday, 10th November 2022, and Friday, 11th November 2022
from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm,” the Clerks of Parliament stated.

The parties will propose 27 names to the committee for vetting and a vote will be taken in the two Houses to pick nine names that will represent the country in the regional assembly.

The regional Parliament was established under Article 9 of the East African Treaty.

Each member state is required to send nine MPs.

Kenya is rushing against time to second its members to the regional assembly ahead of the inauguration of the new session on December 17

According to the East Africa Legislative Assembly Act, 2011, Kenya and the other five member states of the East African Community are entitled to nine slots.

