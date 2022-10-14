City Hall invites memoranda on proposal to allow hawking in Nairobi CBD

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — The Nairobi County Government has invited members of the public to give their views on hawking within the city’s Central Business District.

Nairobi County Secretary Jairus Musumba through a notice dated October 14, 2022 invited all interested parties including the hawkers to give their views in scheduled meetings.

Musumba said the consultation meetings will be conducted on 3rd and 4th of November 2022 at City Hall’s Charter House.

“In this respect, the Nairobi City County Government invites interested stakeholders for public participation and consultation on informal trading within Nairobi CBD,” stated Musumba.

Others listed to attend the public participation meetings include consumer associations, special interest groups, community-based organizations, business owners within CBD, private and public sector representatives.