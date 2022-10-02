CBC task force to thoroughly assess curriculum to alleviate parents’ burden – President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – President William Ruto has assured that his administration will streamline the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) to avoid burdening parents and teachers.

During his tour in Homabay County, President Ruto pointed out that the 42-member taskforce committee formed to assess the CBC curriculum will ensure they make changes in the curriculum after a thorough public participation.

“I formed a special taskforce to look into the CBC curriculum so that the curriculum can be able to help our children and also alleviate the burden of the curriculum from our parents,” he stated.

“I hear parents are doing homework until 2pm in the night so we will reduce the homework burden on parents,” President Ruto stated during his first tour in Nyanza region after he was elected into office.

On Friday, President Ruto appointed a 42-member taskforce to evaluate the country’s Education system and come up with recommendations, key among them an appropriate structure to implement the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

In a Gazette Notice dated September 30, 2022, President Ruto said the Working Party on Education Reform will work for a six-month period and will be required to submit to him a progress report every two months from the date of their appointment.

The team, which will be chaired Prof. Raphael Munavu, comprises of among others globally celebrated Kenyan teacher Peter Tabichi, Mutheu Kasanga, who was part of the CBC task force as well as Prof Collins Odete among others.

The gazetted team will address three major issues on the competency-based curriculum. The task force will submit recommendations in the basic education sector, on competency-based curriculum and the higher education sub-sector.

“IT is notified for the general information of the public that William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces has appointed a Working Party on Education Reform,” the notice reads in parts.

Apart from reviewing and evaluating CBC the team will also check and recommend equitable access to education, especially for those facing social, economic and geographic marginalization, vulnerable populations, children and persons with special needs.

At the same time, the working party will review and recommend a tracking system to capture and enroll children of school age to ensure universal access to pre-primary, primary and secondary education.

Following their appointment, the members are required to issue the president with a progress report after every two months and at the end of the term.

They are also expected to consider and invite perspectives and opinions from stakeholders and members of the public.