Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Bunge La Wananchi press conference. / COURTESY

Kenya

Bunge La Mwananchi to stage protests if unga, fuel prices not reduced by next Monday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 –  Bunge La Mwananchi caucus has threatened to stage demonstrations starting Monday next week, if the government does not reduce Unga and fuel prices.

The organization’s President Calvince Gaucho on Wednesday said that the current cost of living is unbearable and that President William Ruto should now fulfil his promises of lowering cost of living.

Gaucho listed three demands which they want met immediately including lowering the cost of unga to Sh80, reducing the cost of fuel to Sh100 and disbursing the hustler funds promised to the youths and mama mboga.

“As grassroot leaders we demand that President Ruto immediately stop delay tactics to deny Kenyans the promised reduced prices of unga, fuel, and electricity. Should there be no action by Monday 10, 2022 we shall have no option but to mobilize our members for peaceful protests and demonstrations until our demands are met,” Gaucho stated.

The group also said the President should now get to work to serve Kenyans equally, and stop roadside political pronouncements.

“Kenyans want results not mere words,” Gaucho added.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India a valuable partner to meet key challenges: Maldives FM says at special UNGA

NEW York, USA Sep 26 – Congratulating India for its 75 years of independence, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdula Shahid lauded the country for being...

7 days ago

World

From Ukraine to Russia to France, Modi’s India wins global praise at UNGA

NEW York, USA Sep 26 – At the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session India has been winning praise from several developing and...

7 days ago

Top stories

Indigenous activists raise climate awareness on sidelines of UNGA

Peas has been fighting against the destruction of forests for three decades and regrets that states and companies continue to destroy the Amazon despite...

September 24, 2022

Top stories

The frog, the scorpion and Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 77th session. On September 23 he will...

September 23, 2022

World

India hosts 10th IBSA ministerial meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly

New York [US], Sep 22 India hosted the 10th Ministerial Commission of Foreign Ministers of the India-Brazil-South Africa Trilateral Cooperative Forum (IBSA), on the...

September 22, 2022

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: President Ruto to deliver first UN General Assembly address at 9.00pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto is on Wednesday scheduled to make his inaugural address at the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA)...

September 21, 2022

Kenya

Fuel prices jump by Sh20 after subsidies cut

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Fuel prices in Kenya surged to record highs on Thursday after the new government slashed subsidies, piling on misery...

September 15, 2022

Top stories

Fuel prices remain unchanged for the next one month

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has retained fuel prices until mid next month with super petrol and diesel...

August 14, 2022