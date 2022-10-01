Connect with us

Kenya

Body of Kenyan nurse who drowned in Canada to be flown home today

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The body of the late Hellen Wendy Nyabuto who died on August 18, 2022, in Ontario, Canada after she drowned while swimming is set to arrive in the country on Saturday.

Her body will arrive aboard the Ethiopian Airlines at 1.05 pm (EAT) ahead of her burial in Kisii on October 3, 2022.

Nyabuto who until her demise was a nurse died during a swimming live-streaming session on Facebook.

Wendy’s parents and other family members on September 27, 2022, traveled to Canada and visited the swimming where she died and laid flowers at the edge of the pool.

The family members will accompany Wendy’s body back home.

The family in August announced they had fund-raised more than Sh5 million from well-wishers to bring her body back home for burial.

