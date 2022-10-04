Bobi wine, Besigye concerned over Muhoozi’s cryptic Kenya invasion messages

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Ugandan opposition leaders Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine and Museveni’s longtime critic Kizza Besigye have fired back at President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s over his sentiments threatening to invade Kenya.

In a social media post, Bobi Wine said the tweets by Kainerugaba, the Ugandan military commander and commander of land forces, are just but an indication of the kind of a person he is.

“Dear KENYANS, you now understand what it means to live in Uganda under Gen. Museveni and his son, whom he gifted the highest military ranks and put him in charge of our land forces!” the post stated.

He went on to describe Kainerugaba as a monster claiming that he has dehumanized the people of Uganda during his father’s tenure.

“Sadly, beneath the senseless tweets lies a monster who brutalizes and tortures our people for fun!” Bobi Wine added.

Bobi Wine unsuccessfully ran against Museveni in Uganda’s last presidential election, during which he complained of torture and house arrest.

He added that such moves are what hindered the freedom of expression and democracy in Uganda.

On his part, Besigye on a social media post said that Muhoozi is trying to control Kenya, something Idi Amin did several years back.

“History repeats itself? Uganda’s Generals seeking to control Kenyan territory: 46 years after Idi Amin, it’s now Gen Muhoozi! That’s why Kenyans can’t take it lightly!” He stated.

He added that citizens of Uganda continue to be tortured in public, claiming that Muhoozi is above the law.

“Comdr of UGs Military (Land Forces) says Constitution and Rule of Law is a joke! No doubt kidnap and torture of Ugandans takes place publicly with impunity! Parliament, expectedly, can only lament; Gen Muhoozi is clearly above the Military and State laws! That’s why,” he said.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Kainerugaba claimed he and the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) could take control of Nairobi in less than two weeks.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he mocked Kenya’s constitutional provision of presidential term limits insinuating that that does not work for Uganda.

“Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us, there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it!”