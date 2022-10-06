Connect with us

Kenya

Azimio MPs disrupt House proceedings after Kenya Kwanza gets majority

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula was forced to adjourn proceeding after a section of Azimio Members of Parliament become rowdy attempting to grab the mace.

This is after Wetangula had rejected a request by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed to comment on his ruling by stating that it violates the Standing Orders which provide that the Speaker’s ruling can not be challenged.

Chaos erupted after Wetangula called out the next order which would have allowed Lagdera MP Abdikadir Mohammed to resume debate on the President’s Speech.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi had earlier stated that he would be challenging sections of the ruling.

