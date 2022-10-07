Connect with us

Kenya

At leat 3 KDF soldiers killed in accident on Nakuru-Eldoret road

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 7 – At least three Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers were Thursday evening killed and 17 others injured following a road accident at Jogoo area on the Nakuru – Eldoret highway.

Police said the KDF vehicle was being driven from Eldoret towards Nakuru when the driver lost its control upon reaching the twin bridge area.

The lorry then overturned on the road with all the 20 KDF officers who were on board at the time of the accident.

The injured were rushed to the Molo hospital and later transferred to Nakuru for specialized treatment. Police and the military are investigating the incident.

