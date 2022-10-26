As Rishi Sunak takes charge, UK foreign secy dials Jaishankar

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ahead of a Security Council meeting to discuss Russia’s claim that Ukraine is planning to launch a “dirty bomb” attack, UK foreign secretary James Cleverly dialled his counterpart S Jaishankar to discuss developments related to the conflict. The conversation, which took place on the day Conservative leader

Rishi Sunak took charge as UK PM, also saw the two leaders discussing other aspects of bilateral ties.

“We discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that the UK will be challenging Russia’s rhetoric and allegations during the UNSC today [Tuesday],” tweeted Cleverly, who was re-appointed foreign secretary under Sunak.

Jaishankar said he discussed counter-terrorism, bilateral relations and the Ukraine conflict with Cleverly. An agency report from New York quoted diplomats as saying the UN Security Council will discuss behind closed doors Russia’s claims that Ukraine plans to detonate a “dirty bomb” and blame it on Moscow. The US, France and UK have rejected the claim in a joint statement, suggesting it was a scheme by Moscow to ratchet up the war. “The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation,” the statement said.