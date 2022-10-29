Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya plans to tax anyone aged above 18 years.

Top stories

Any Kenyan aged above 18 years must be taxed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The Government is seeking to expand tax collection by taxing every Kenyan with an ID card.

This means that anyone above the age of 18 years with a National Identity card must be issued with a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) PIN making him or her eligible to pay taxes

This is part of President William Ruto’s new measures to help the authority collect more taxes to meet its annual target so as to enable the government raise enough revenue so as not to overly on donor funding and loans.

Expansion of the tax base is part of the President’s administration’s target to raise Sh3 trillion by the end of the financial year ending June 30 2023.

“Every Kenyan with an ID should have a PIN number. Technology and a considerate, fair and professional mobilisation will do the job quite well,” Ruto said during this year’s KRA’s Tax Day.

To achieve this, the President challenged KRA to follow on Safaricom’s M-Pesa success.

“There are only 7 million people with KRA pin numbers. At the same time, in the same economy, Safaricom’s MPESA has 30 million registered customers, transacting billions daily,”

“The fact that this opportunity remains unclear to KRA demonstrates why radical changes are necessary. Safaricom, a telco, has registered more people than KRA, a powerful state organisation. It is very clear that the magic lies in technology and strategy, not power and resources,” he said.

Cumulative tax receipts in the first two months of the 2022/23 fiscal year stood at Sh280.2 billion compared to Sh247.8 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KRA had projected to collect a total of Sh2.072 trillion by the end of the fiscal year ending June 30 2023.

“The consequences are painful to contemplate. Our GDP has risen to Sh12 trillion, yet KRA only raised about 14 per cent of it in revenues last year. In the past KRA was able to raise 18 per cent of GDP,”

“If we collect the same target today then would have raised an extra Sh400 billion. I expect KRA to raise Sh3 trillion by the end of the next financial year and to double the current collection in five years,” he added.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries take over after oath taking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – A host of the new Cabinet Secretaries have continued to report to their respective ministerial offices to complete the...

1 day ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges KRA not to harass Kenyans while collecting taxes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has asked Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to stop harassing citizens while collecting taxes. He said there...

1 day ago

Kenya

President Ruto directs KRA to target ShSh3tn as 2022/2023 financial year revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority to collect 3 trillion shillings revenue in the next financial...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders war on tax cartels blamed for loss of 7bn excise stamps annually

Speaking during the annual Taxpayers’ Month at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Friday, Ruto observed that tax agency is only selling...

1 day ago

Kenya

Police to crack down on vehicles with flickering lights, LED bars

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The police is set to embark on a crackdown on vehicles with flashing, flickering lights, LED bars, unauthorized sirens....

1 day ago

Kenya

Ruto’s govt will never harrass investors over tax disputes with KRA: Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says President William Ruto’s administration will not close down businesses over tax disputes with the...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s key allies to chair powerful committees in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Members of the National Assembly will on Monday embark on the election of chairpersons and their deputies after the...

2 days ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges MPs to deliver on legislative agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – President William Ruto has asked Members of Parliament to prove their worth and deliver on their legislative agenda. He...

2 days ago