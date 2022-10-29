Amb Bett urges renewed efforts to combat terrorism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW DELHI, India, Oct 29 — Kenya’s High Commissioner to India, Amb Willy Bett, has called for stronger collaborative efforts to confront the scourge of terrorism with renewed urgency, vigour and determination.

Amb Bett said the series of attacks across the world “pile up grave pain to families who have to endure the tragedy of losing or having their loved ones injured in terror attacks”.

The Ambassador spoke when he led the country’s delegation to a Special Meeting of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

During the opening session held at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on Friday, Council member states present began by paying tribute to the victims of terrorism including the attack at the hotel which happened on November 26, 2008.

Council Members then participated in an informal briefing on combating terrorism financing in local and regional contexts.

Amb Bett said Kenya commiserates with the people and government of India and expressed solidarity in their endeavor to strengthen national, regional and global counter terrorism efforts.

“Kenya condemns in no uncertain terms terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, wherever perpetuated. There is no justification whatsoever whether political or ideological or otherwise for any acts of terrorism”.

He said it is crucial for member states to develop and implement anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism measures including close working collaboration between national law enforcement agencies and regional inter-agency with relevant UN entities.

The collaboration, he said, will be key to disrupting and dismantling the revenue infrastructure that terrorist groups are tapping to sustain their heinous activities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Micheal Kiboino, Kenya’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Michael Moussa Adamo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon and the President of Security Council for October, delivered a statement on behalf of Council Members while Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, delivered a special statement.

The two-day UNSC meeting in India was concluded in New Delhi on Saturday.