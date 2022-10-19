Connect with us

Nairobi Regional Commissioner (RC) Kang'ethe Thuku speaking during a media briefing. /COURTESY

Kenya

All set for Mashujaa Day celebrations tomorrow, Nairobi RC Thuku says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Preparation to hold Mashujaa day celebrations tomorrow Thursday, October 20th, 2022 at the Uhuru Gardens Memorial Park, Nairobi is almost complete.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner (RC) Kang’ethe Thuku who was briefing the media Wednesday on the government’s preparedness for the celebrations at Safari Club Lillian Towers hotel noted that Mashujaa day known as `Heroes Day’ is significant as it honours Kenyans who have contributed towards the country’s freedom and independence.

“This is a very important activity in our calendar as the struggle for independence involved suppression and loss of lives.  About 10, 000 brave freedom fighters were imprisoned,” he stated.

He noted that the occasion will also be used to remember Kenyans who are hard hit by severe drought and those who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RC who urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers during the celebrations themed ‘Nchi yangu, jukumu langu, mimi ni shujaa,” assured that security has been beefed up to ensure the public is secure.

“Security personnel will be deployed at strategic places at the memorial park to guide members of the public to their parking designated areas as per car stickers,” he said, adding that roads will not be closed to the public.

Thuku disclosed that the national celebrations committee has identified various categories of artists to perform during the celebrations.

“The committee has also selected some of the notable heroes from our communities across the country as representatives of the rest of the heroes and heroines for recognition,” said the RC.

He at the same time urged Kenyans who shall attend the celebrations to conduct themselves with decorum so as to make the event a success.

He said that the park has a seating capacity of over 22,000 persons, urging Kenyans across the country to join President William Ruto and other dignitaries in marking the auspicious occasion.

The meeting was hosted by the Ministry of Information Communication and Blue Economy, and was attended by the Nairobi County Commissioner Flora Mworoa, Nairobi Regional Security Committee team, Information Secretary Judy Munyinyi and the Director for Public Communication Muia Mulei among others.

