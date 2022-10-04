All is well! Foreign Affairs CS nominee Alfred Mutua says after meeting Ugandan envoy Galiwango

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua says there is no cause to worry about the cryptic Kenyan invasion messages by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

His sentiments follow a meeting he held with Uganda’s ambassador to Kenya Hassan Galiwango.

“This morning I shared a social cup of tea with Amb. Dr Hassan Galiwango – Uganda High Commissioner to Kenya. We discussed interesting matters. Mambo iko Sawa,” Mutua affirmed.

In a statement in his twitter handle with a move to unravel the initial hatted temperature caused by the reckless claims in a series of tweets, Mutua assured Kenyans that everything is in place reiterating that there should be no cause of alarm, fear or panic.

The meeting came a few hours after several leaders mounted pressure on President William Ruto to intervene and find a solution over the matter.

In a statement, Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey called for the President’s intervention over the matter stating that such remarks will undermine the esprit de corps among countries under the umbrella of the East African Community.

“I expect the ministry of foreign affairs to summon the Ugandan ambassador to shed light on Muhoozi’s social media outbursts and subsequent apology. This is undermining the spirit of unity of EAC,” he said.

National Assembly Moses Wetangula Speaker has also blasted the move saying that the Ugandan Commander of Land Forces is clout chasing.

Wetangula went further and equated the economy of the two countries calling on Muhoozi to respect Nairobi as the Kenyan capital.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“A whole Commander of Land forces tweeting nonsense in the name of chasing clout. What a shame! Uganda is just a meme Country!” He exclaimed.

“The Economy of Eastleigh is bigger than the whole GBP of the Republic of Uganda. Respect Nairobi Pls!!!” He added.

Muhoozi, who is the Ugandan military commander of the land forces has also been rebuked by CS Interior designate Kithure Kindiki who has, among other things, urged Kenyans to disregard the tweet and remain vigilant and calm even as they go over the issue.

“Kindly disregard the tweet by Muhoozi . Just like their currency. As Cabinet Secretary for Interior, such threats are like empty words with no sense of reality,” he reiterated.

Other local leaders who condemned the act include Robert Alai, Member of County Assembly (MCA) Killeleshwa who termed the act as sabotage to the unity enjoyed in the entire EAC.

“Muhoozi is drunk or what? His behavior is of a spoiled kid who thinks he can wrestle better?” he posed.

Former Minority Leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi has also annexed other leaders in rebuking the act stating that EAC unity should be strengthened rather than recklessly breaking the ties among the countries under that umbrella.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on his part urged Kenyans to remain united and said the Kenyan army will be steadfast in protecting the territory and the boundaries of Kenya.

“My friend, eat bananas and stop with the cheap threats. Don’t we have an army to protect our country that you think is easy to capture Nairobi? It’s not easy,” he posed while adding a relieved firm statement.