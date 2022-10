0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi has put his net worth at Sh1.2 billion.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointment Committee, Linturi indicated that his wealth stems from investments in properties and SACCOs.

“My current income, the money that I get out of rental income, out of business that I do, the amount of money that I am expecting to get in the near future is beyond 1 billion,” he stated.