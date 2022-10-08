Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

World

Abstention at UNHRC in Line with India’s Practice of Not Voting on Country-specific Resolutions: MEA

Published

Justifying India’s stand on abstaining from voting in UNHRC on atrocities of Uyghurs by China, India in its first comment said that the human rights of people in Xinjiang should be respected and the abstention of the vote at UNHRC is in line with India’s long practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions.

Responding to a media query on why India abstained from voting in UNHRC on China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said, “Human rights of people in Xinjiang should be respected and added that the abstention of the vote at UNHRC is in line with India’s long practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions.”

“We have taken note of the OHCHR Assessment of human rights concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People’s Republic of China. The human rights of the people of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region should be respected and guaranteed. We hope that the relevant party will address the situation objectively and properly,” Bagchi added.

India abstained on Thursday from voting on a draft resolution at the 51st Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council on holding a debate on the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang region.

Highlighting India’s commitment to upholding all human rights, the MEA spokesperson further added that the Abstention of the vote is in line with India’s long practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions.

“We prefer direct dialogue on the issue. We have taken notice of the HRC report on violations in Xinjiang and we hope the relevant party will give it due attention,” he added.

The draft resolution on “holding a debate on the situation of human rights in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China” was rejected in the 47-member Council after 17 members voted in favour, 19 members voted against, including China, and 11 abstentions, including India, Brazil, Mexico and Ukraine.

The draft resolution was presented by a core group consisting of Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the UK and the USA, and co-sponsored by a range of states, including Turkey.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Pakistan “appreciated” China’s “efforts” to protect the minority communities in Xinjiang. This region has been widely known for Beijing’s grave human rights violations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pakistan appreciates and supports China’s efforts for advancing socio-economic development, harmony, peace and stability in Xinjiang, Pakistan’s Ambassador said in a statement on a resolution on Xinjiang at UNHRC.

It is pertinent to mention that 12 out of 17 (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries voted in favour of China. Four of these OIC countries abstained.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India to host MotoGP for first time in 2023: organizers

India will stage a MotoGP race for the first time in 2023, organizers said on Friday, at the same track that once hosted Formula...

6 days ago

World

India participates in third G20 Sherpa meeting in Indonesia

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant led an Indian official delegation to the third G20 Sherpa meeting of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, held in Yogyakarta from...

6 days ago

World

India’s Jaishankar spells out concerns about politicization of terrorist listings and stalling of proposed UN reforms

The 11-days that India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar allocated for his recent visit to the United States (US) to attend the 77th...

6 days ago

World

Jaishankar flags US visa concerns, Blinken commits to build back on backlog soon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday assured that the US is “building back” on the backlog of visa applications from Indian nationals...

September 29, 2022

World

India, Israel enjoy close ties: Israeli envoy

NEW Delhi, India Sep 26 – Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon who completes a year in office said that the two countries share...

September 27, 2022

World

From Ukraine to Russia to France, Modi’s India wins global praise at UNGA

NEW York, USA Sep 26 – At the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session India has been winning praise from several developing and...

September 26, 2022

World

India hosts 10th IBSA ministerial meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly

New York [US], Sep 22 India hosted the 10th Ministerial Commission of Foreign Ministers of the India-Brazil-South Africa Trilateral Cooperative Forum (IBSA), on the...

September 22, 2022

World

Indian leader Narendra Modi tells Putin: Now is not the time for war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have directly rebuffed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not the...

September 17, 2022