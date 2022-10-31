About 20 aspirants express interest to replace Wahome as Kandara MP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MURANG’A, Kenya, Oct 31 – About 20 aspirants have shown interest to replace Alice Wahome as next Kandara MP in the by-elections expected to be conducted on January 5, next year.

Wahome has already taken her new position as cabinet secretary for water, irrigation and sanitation leaving behind a vacancy for legislators to represent people of Kandara constituency.

Already the seat for Kandara MP has been declared vacant by the National Assembly speaker, Moses Wentagula.

Those who have expressed interest for the seat, majority have aligned themselves with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) thus giving indication there will be nomination.

Wahome was elected for the third term before the President nominated her to head the water docket.

The staunch supporter of UDA was elected as MP in 2013 on The National Alliance (TNA) ticket before she was re-elected in 2017 on a Jubilee party ticket.

Among those who have shown interest to vie for the seat include candidates who tried various elective positions during last general elections.

Waithera Muithirania who unsuccessfully vied the seat for county woman representative on Jubilee party ticket, has already commenced to campaign for Kandara seat. Muithirania has ditched the Jubilee party and joined the ruling Party, UDA.

Some of other aspirants include Lucy Ngugi former deputy speaker in the Murang’a county assembly, Njuguna Chege, Kelvin Kamau, Edward Mwaura, Raphael Kiome among others.

During last general election, Njuguna Chege who vied on Chama Cha Kazi ticket emerged in position two after garnering more than 19, 000 votes.

Francis Kibe the majority leader in the Murang’a county assembly who had declared interest in the seat has however withdrawn his bid saying he feels it’s not the right time for him to serve as an MP.

During a recent function, Wahome claimed that she was in a dilemma on which candidate to support, pointing out that all of them are seeking her support.

She divulged that those seeking to replace her have been calling seeking her support to clinch the seat pointing out that she has not made up her mind on who to endorse.

The CS, however said the candidate to replace her must be from the UDA party and one who will be accepted by the residents.

“The people of Kandara will decide whoever they want to become the new member of parliament by casting their votes in the by election” she said.

Further she said whoever will replace her must be willing to complete all the pending projects she has not completed so that the residents can benefit from them.

“I have left a lot of unfinished projects behind, and thus whoever will take over from me must ensure the work is done” Wahome added saying she will continue working for the people of Kandara though in a different capacity.

Currently the aspirants have been using their social media platforms and foot soldiers to campaign for them at the grassroots before the official campaign period is announced.