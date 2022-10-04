Connect with us

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot ./FILE/CFM

Kenya

Aaron Cheruiyot announced as Senate Majority leader, deputised by Tabitha Karanja

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has officially announced the names of the house leadership from the Majority and Minority side in the house.

In the communication made the speaker announced Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot as the majority leader who will be deputised by his Nakuru counterpart Tabitha Karanja.

Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale will serve as the Majority Whip who will be deputised by Samburu’s Ltembesi Lelegwe as the deputy majority Whip.

Speaker Kingi also announced Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo as Minority Leader.

He will be deputised by Kitui Senator Enock Wambua.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo will serve as minority whip and will be deputised by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina as the Deputy minority whip.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya made changes on the Deputy minority whip as they had initially announced Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for the position.

