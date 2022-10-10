60-year-old man caught having illicit affair slashed to death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Oct 10 – A sixty-year-old man was killed on Sunday after he was caught having an illicit affair by the husband of a 25-year-old woman in Nyamira.

According to a police report, the man was slashed to death by the woman’s husband who found him in his house.

“It is alleged that he was found in the house with the wife of Peter by name Sarah, whereas in the ensuing commotion he was slashed to death,” the report stated.

The woman is said to have immediately escaped after the 2:30 AM incident while her husband surrendered himself to Keroka Police Station.

“The deceased hails from Riabagaka village, Bonyunyu sub-location. Officers from Gachuba and Keroka removed the body from the scene as they handed it over to Gucha morgue,” the report stated.