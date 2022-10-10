Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Kenya

60-year-old man caught having illicit affair slashed to death

Published

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Oct 10 – A sixty-year-old man was killed on Sunday after he was caught having an illicit affair by the husband of a 25-year-old woman in Nyamira.

According to a police report, the man was slashed to death by the woman’s husband who found him in his house.

“It is alleged that he was found in the house with the wife of Peter by name Sarah, whereas in the ensuing commotion he was slashed to death,” the report stated.

The woman is said to have immediately escaped after the 2:30 AM incident while her husband surrendered himself to Keroka Police Station.

“The deceased hails from Riabagaka village, Bonyunyu sub-location. Officers from Gachuba and Keroka removed the body from the scene as they handed it over to Gucha morgue,” the report stated.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Police re-arrest escaped inmate from Kerugoya Prison, 2 accomplices still at large

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Oct 10 – Police in have re-arrested an inmate from Kerugoya Prison who escaped in an early morning incident. According to officers,...

10 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto says Kenya to increase trade volume with Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – President William Ruto has pledged to increase the trade volume with Tanzania so as to foster strong bilateral ties...

37 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto says EAC to achieve potential by eliminating trade restrictions

KAMPALA, Uganda, Oct 10 – President William Ruto has said the East African Community (EAC) will achieve its full potential if it eliminates restrictions...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto To Hold Talks with Tanzania President Suluhu On Strengthening Ties

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – President William Ruto is on Monday scheduled to hold talks with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu. President Ruto arrived...

5 hours ago

Top stories

10 top cops in race to succeed Kinoti at DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – The National Police Service Commission has shortlisted 10 candidates for interviews in the epic race to succeed George Kinoti...

17 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto Re-affirms Kenya-Uganda Ties after Muhoozi’s invasion tweets

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – President William Ruto has assured that Kenya and Uganda ties are intact despite social media tirade triggered by President...

24 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru Is Unfit To Be Regional Peace Envoy – Grand Mullah

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has faulted President William Ruto for appointing his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta as a regional peace...

1 day ago

Kenya

DP Gachagua leads thanksgiving service in Uasin Gishu

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday led a thanksgiving service in Uasin Gishu County – the home turf of...

1 day ago