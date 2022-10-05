Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The DCI Headquarters in Nairobi./FILE.

Kenya

5 more officers from defunct DCI Special Unit arrested in abduction probe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Five more police officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been arrested in the ongoing investigations on alleged abduction.

According to a police report, the officers are expected to face various charges on Thursday.

The arrests increase to nine the number of police officers in custody over the scandal.
They are expected to join their colleagues in facing charges of abducting two Indian IT experts ahead of the August general election.

The officers will face an additional charge of conspiracy to commit crime.

The two Indians are said to have been part of a team that had come to Kenya to join an IT team for president William Ruto to run the election campaigns.

The officers spent their nights at Industrial Police station ahead of their planned arraignment.

Police explained they had been summoned to the Internal Affairs Unit offices where their colleagues there are investigating the saga involving the missing Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai, Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and their driver Nicodemus Mwania Mwange who were abducted near Ole Sereni.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Duale, Murkomen, Wahome bid farewell to house after nomination to CS posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Garissa Town MP Aden Duale, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kandara MP Alice Wahome have bid emotional farewell...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja unveils 10-member CEC team, 6 advisors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday afternoon unveiled a 10-member Chief Executive Member team, and six advisors who will...

18 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto pledges stronger Kenya-Spain ties in talks with PM Sanchez

Speaking during a meeting with the President of the Government of Kingdom of Spain Petro Sanchez, at State House, Nairobi, Dr Ruto urged Spanish...

18 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto holds bilateral talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – President William Ruto on Wednesday held talks with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who is in the country for...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Clerks to Parliament set November 9 as date for EALA nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – The Clerks of Parliament have set November 9 as the date for the nomination of Kenya’s next representatives to...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Ukambani leaders welcome MPs approval of Peninah Malonza’s nomination as CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Ukambani leaders have lauded the National Assembly for voting against the disapproval of Peninah Malonza as the nominee for...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Pakistan sends 3 intelligence officers to Kenya to probe death of journalist Arshad Sharif

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – The Pakistani government has deployed three military intelligence officers to Kenya to lead investigations into the death of journalist...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sonko: Condemning the police unheard risks creating lethargy, emboldening criminals

The outspoken politician argued that apprehension of a few officers over their role in the said allegations do not place culpability on the police service...

22 hours ago