The DCI Headquarters in Nairobi./FILE.

Kenya

4 officers from defunct DCI special unit arrested in abduction probe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Four officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) have been arrested in investigations over alleged abduction and extrajudicial killings.

According to officials, the four were detained in different police stations in the city after a day-long grilling of about 21 officers from the unit.

They had been summoned to the Internal Affairs Unit offices where their colleagues are investigating the saga involving Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai, Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and their driver Nicodemus Mwania Mwange who were abducted near Ole Sereni and driven away in an unmarked car in July this year.

The two Indians are said to have been part of a team that had come to Kenya to join an IT team for Ruto to run the election campaigns in the concluded polls.

The four officers now join two other civilians who are in custody over the matter.

