The DCI Headquarters in Nairobi./FILE.

Kenya

4 officers from defunct DCI Special Service Unit to know fate today

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Four police officers attached to the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) will know fate of their detention following the disappearance of two Indians on Wednesday.

Kahawa Law Courts Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache said she will deliver a verdict on whether or not to grant an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to hold the quartet for an additional 30 days.

Through their lawyer Dunstan Omari they stated hat the officers have challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter, which they say can be handled through disciplinary structures provided for under the National Police Service Act.

The Chief Inspector of Police and three Police Corporals were arrested last Friday in connection with the July 25 disappearance of two Indians, Mohamed Kid-wai, Zul-fiqar Khan and their driver Nicodemus Mwan-ge in Nairobi.

The Indian citizens are believed to have been invited into the country to help the President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party with election preparedness, but went missing under unclear circumstances.

