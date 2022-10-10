10 top cops in race to succeed Kinoti at DCI

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – The National Police Service Commission has shortlisted 10 candidates for interviews in the epic race to succeed George Kinoti who resigned as the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The commission said it received a total of 253 applications which were narrowed down to shortlist.

They include Dr. Simon Mwangi Wanderi from Nyandarua, a long-serving detective, David Kipkosgey Birech an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) as well as Bernard Barasa Walumoli, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, Gideon Nyale Munga and Esther Chepkosgei Seroney.

Others shortlisted are Jonyo Michael Wiso, Nicholas Ireri Kamwende, Amin Ibrahim Mohamed and Paul Jimmie Ndambuki.

All are seasoned detectives serving at the DCI headquarters or the National Police Service headquarters.

They have been in invited for interviews on Tuesday at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete, Nairobi.

Members of the public have up to October 10 to submit any credible information relating to the shortlisted candidates through written memoranda to the Commission Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer, National Police Service Commission,

The recruitment follows an announcement by President William Ruto that Kinoti had opted to resign.

Kinoti had been at the helm of the DCI since 2018, serving in the regime of former President Uhuru Kenyatta who fell out with his deputy of 10 years, Ruto.

Kinoti’s resignation was imminent after President Ruto accused him of being used to weaponize the war against corruption by mainly targetting leaders close to Ruto who won the August 9 election becoming Kenya’s 5th president.