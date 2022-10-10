Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Top stories

10 top cops in race to succeed Kinoti at DCI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – The National Police Service Commission has shortlisted 10 candidates for interviews in the epic race to succeed George Kinoti who resigned as the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The commission said it received a total of 253 applications which were narrowed down to shortlist.

They include Dr. Simon Mwangi Wanderi from Nyandarua, a long-serving detective, David Kipkosgey Birech an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) as well as Bernard Barasa Walumoli, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, Gideon Nyale Munga and Esther Chepkosgei Seroney.

Others shortlisted are Jonyo Michael Wiso, Nicholas Ireri Kamwende, Amin Ibrahim Mohamed and Paul Jimmie Ndambuki.

All are seasoned detectives serving at the DCI headquarters or the National Police Service headquarters.

They have been in invited for interviews on Tuesday at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete, Nairobi.

Members of the public have up to October 10 to submit any credible information relating to the shortlisted candidates through written memoranda to the Commission Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer, National Police Service Commission,

The recruitment follows an announcement by President William Ruto that Kinoti had opted to resign.

Kinoti had been at the helm of the DCI since 2018, serving in the regime of former President Uhuru Kenyatta who fell out with his deputy of 10 years, Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kinoti’s resignation was imminent after President Ruto accused him of being used to weaponize the war against corruption by mainly targetting leaders close to Ruto who won the August 9 election becoming Kenya’s 5th president.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto says border restrictions hampering free trade, movement

ENTEBBE, Uganda, Oct 9 – President William Ruto has said the East African Community (EAC) will only achieve its potential if it eliminates restrictions...

19 mins ago

Top stories

Ndindi Nyoro says Kenya will never be the same again after Aug election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has attributed the prevailing peace in the country to the conduct of Kenyans...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Zoea Naibu wenu wa Rais mapema, Gachagua tells critics

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off critics unhappy with his bare-knuckle approach to issues whenever he speaks publicly...

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto Re-affirms Kenya-Uganda Ties after Muhoozi’s invasion tweets

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – President William Ruto has assured that Kenya and Uganda ties are intact despite social media tirade triggered by President...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru Is Unfit To Be Regional Peace Envoy – Grand Mullah

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has faulted President William Ruto for appointing his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta as a regional peace...

8 hours ago

Kenya

DP Gachagua leads thanksgiving service in Uasin Gishu

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday led a thanksgiving service in Uasin Gishu County – the home turf of...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Why Mudavadi is the man to watch in President Ruto’s govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – After being out in the cold for ten years, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi is...

12 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto holds talks with Museveni during Uganda visit days after son’s ‘invasion’ tweets

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – President William Ruto has held talks with Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni whose–big–military son threatened Nairobi on Twitter last week...

14 hours ago