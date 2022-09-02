Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
September 2, 2022 | Zehrabanu Janmohamed, SC, makes a rejoinder at the Supreme Court during a presidentail election petition hearing/Judiciary Media Service - Zakheem Rajaan

ELECTION PETITIONS

Zehrabanu: Decision to announce President-Elect must be collegial

In a rejoinder, Janmohammed said all commissioners are appointed through a similar rigorous process, and as such all have an equal role in electoral decisions.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 — Zehrabanu Janmohammed, the lawyer representing, John Njoroge, the second petitioner in the presidential petition against President-Elect William Ruto’s win now says that it was not envisaged in the Constitution that the IEBC Chairperson shall act alone in the tallying and verification of votes in the election process.

In a rejoinder, Janmohammed said all commissioners are appointed through a similar rigorous process, and as such all have an equal role in electoral decisions.

By leaving out the four commissioners, Janmohammed argued that IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati treated the whole process as a one-man-show in contravention of Article 138 (3) (c) of the Constitution provides that “after counting the votes in the polling stations, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission shall tally and verify the count and declare the result” in relation to the presidential elections.

She argued that the failure by Chebukati to involve all the Commissioners in the entire process warrants the nullification of the final presidential election result.

In relation to presidential elections, the Constitution, in Article 138 (3) (c), provides that “after counting the votes in the polling stations, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission shall tally and verify the count and declare the result.”

“With due respect, all those Commissioners are appointed not at the same time but go through the same rigorous process. Does it mean all animals are equal, but some are more equal than others which means the Chairman (Chebukati) is more equal than anybody else?” she posed

“That this are just flower girls and page boys, that surely could not have been the intention of people who drafted this constitution,” she added.

She dismissed the notion that the court’s hands are tied regarding the punishment of state officers who have broken the law, saying it has the capacity to act.

“Where it is established that a State Officer is subverting the Constitution and the rule of law, the court’s hands are not shackled by procedural niceties. This is the beauty of this Wanjiku constitution that we have. It is transformative,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Janmohammed called on the Supreme court judges to take action against such individuals without any hesitation.

“Please Madam Chief Justice and Honorable Judges of this court, bite and bite for the glory of this court,” she added.

She further questioned the decision by the electoral agency to stop projecting the results on the IEBC screens at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas adding that they are yet to get any satisfactory explanation over the decision.

“We were told by the umpire, ‘get over it’. We were told by one of the protagonists, ‘move on’. If there has been a breach of the Constitution, do we just move on? Forget the transgressions and just move on,” she asked.

In her original submissions, Janmohammed further requested that IEBC Chairman be prohibited from conducting any election or holding any public office, for breaching Chapter Six of the Constitution.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Presidential Petitions

Raila: Chebukati lied, rushed results when there was no imminent danger

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – There was no imminent danger occasioning the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati to hurriedly announce...

15 mins ago

Presidential Petitions

A plumber in your bathroom when you’re showering is a sexual offender: Willis Otieno

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – The public was treated to long but interesting submissions from lawyers Friday, as they worked to outshine each other...

20 mins ago

Kenya

Raila says Supreme Court petition in defense of Constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga now says his petition against President-Elect William Ruto’s win is...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Murgor questions why Forms 34A not transmitted in color, JPEG as shown in tender documents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Lawyer Philiph Murgor who is representing Raila Odinga and Martha Karua in the presidential petition has questioned the Independent...

1 hour ago

Kenya

IEBC denies Venezuelan role in altering Form 34A in public portal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has denied the alleged involvement of Venezuelan Jose Camargo whose name is...

2 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

IEBC to petitioners: You need to understand how KIEMS kits work

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has asked the Supreme court to throw out evidence by petitioner Okiya...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o decries US Embassy’s security alert for ‘singling out Kisumu’

The US government announced it had imposed movement restrictions on its personnel in Kisumu as a precautionary measure, arguing that Kenya has occasionally experienced post-election violence...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati: Abductions, assaults reason I declared poll winner in chaos

Lawyer George Murugu pointed out that Chebukati could not continue risking the lives of the electoral body's staff after a spate of abductions and...

3 hours ago