Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto speaks after the Supreme Court upheld his win in Nairobi, Kenya on Sept 5, 2022. [Photo/Agencies]

World

Xi congratulates Ruto on election as Kenyan president

Published

President Xi Jinping congratulated William Ruto on Wednesday on his election as Kenyan president.

In a congratulatory message to the president-elect, Xi said that China and Kenya enjoy a time-honored friendship, and that their cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results in recent years.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kenya relations, Xi said that he is willing to work with Ruto to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kenya to benefit the two nations and their peoples.

Ruto, 55, who now serves as Kenya’s deputy president, was declared the winner of Kenya’s presidential election by the head of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Aug 15.

In a televised address to the nation on Monday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, Ruto pledged to transform the economy, ensure growth was shared evenly and unite the country.

Greetings to Brazil

Also on Wednesday, Xi sent a congratulatory message to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the 200th anniversary of the South American nation’s independence from Portugal.

Xi said in the message that Brazil, as the biggest developing country in the Western Hemisphere, is committed to an independent, self-reliant and peaceful development path, and plays an important role in regional and international affairs.

Xi recalled his attendance at the 14th BRICS Summit together with President Bolsonaro in June via video link, saying that they worked together to advance BRICS cooperation for fruitful achievements and make contributions to world peace and development. BRICS represents a group of emerging markets involving Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Xi said that, in recent years, China-Brazil relations have maintained steady development with fruitful pragmatic cooperation thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral ties, Xi said that he is willing to work with Bolsonaro to further move forward the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership to deliver benefits to the two countries and their peoples.

On Sept 7, 1822, the then-prince of Portugal, Pedro de Braganca, declared Brazil to be an independent nation. Brazil is holding a range of activities to mark the 200th anniversary of its independence.

caodesheng@chinadaily.com.cn

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Acting National Assembly clerk Serah Kioko first woman to swear in MPs-elect

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Acting Clerk of the National Assembly Serah Kioko will make history as the first woman in Kenya to swear-in...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi to deliver farewell speech at the National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Outgoing Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi is expected to hold his valedictory at 11am. A valedictory speech,...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Miguna writes to Public Service Chief Kinyua demanding travel documents for President-elect Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has written to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua demanding facilitation to travel to Nairobi...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Veronica Maina, Sabina Chege, Karen Nyamu among Nominated MPs, Senators gazetted by IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has been allocated five nominated slots in the National Assembly list published by the...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Wetangula, Shollei confident of victory in National Assembly leadership posts

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – Outgoing Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Uasin Gishu women representative-elect Gladys Shollei have expressed confidence that they will emerge...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Nine applicants in Senate Speaker race submit nomination papers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Nine out of the 40 applicants who applied for the Senate Speaker post have submitted their application before the...

21 hours ago

Top stories

Uhuru: I’ll hand over power to Ruto smiling but Raila is my leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says he will hand over power to his Deputy William Ruto who won recent elections but...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo to fly Azimio flag in Senate Speaker race to battle it out with Kingi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka will now fly the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya flag in Thursday’s Senate Speaker election....

23 hours ago