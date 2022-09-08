Xi congratulates Ruto on election as Kenyan president

0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Xi Jinping congratulated William Ruto on Wednesday on his election as Kenyan president.

In a congratulatory message to the president-elect, Xi said that China and Kenya enjoy a time-honored friendship, and that their cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results in recent years.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kenya relations, Xi said that he is willing to work with Ruto to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kenya to benefit the two nations and their peoples.

Ruto, 55, who now serves as Kenya’s deputy president, was declared the winner of Kenya’s presidential election by the head of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Aug 15.

In a televised address to the nation on Monday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, Ruto pledged to transform the economy, ensure growth was shared evenly and unite the country.

Greetings to Brazil

Also on Wednesday, Xi sent a congratulatory message to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the 200th anniversary of the South American nation’s independence from Portugal.

Xi said in the message that Brazil, as the biggest developing country in the Western Hemisphere, is committed to an independent, self-reliant and peaceful development path, and plays an important role in regional and international affairs.

Xi recalled his attendance at the 14th BRICS Summit together with President Bolsonaro in June via video link, saying that they worked together to advance BRICS cooperation for fruitful achievements and make contributions to world peace and development. BRICS represents a group of emerging markets involving Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Xi said that, in recent years, China-Brazil relations have maintained steady development with fruitful pragmatic cooperation thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral ties, Xi said that he is willing to work with Bolsonaro to further move forward the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership to deliver benefits to the two countries and their peoples.

On Sept 7, 1822, the then-prince of Portugal, Pedro de Braganca, declared Brazil to be an independent nation. Brazil is holding a range of activities to mark the 200th anniversary of its independence.

