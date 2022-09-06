Connect with us

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, seen here on July 18, 2022, spoke of mixed progress on human trafficking

World leaders congratulate President-Elect Ruto after Supreme Court verdict upholding victory

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 6 – Global leaders have continued congratulating President-Elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court unanimously upheld his August 9 victory.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said America looks forward to working with the new government and deepening the two nations’ longstanding partnership for the benefit of Kenyans and Americans alike.

 While commending Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and other candidates for abiding by the Supreme Court ruling, Blinken said that transparent electoral processes and the peaceful adjudication of disputes are testaments to the strength of democratic institutions

“The United States and Kenya share a strong and longstanding partnership based on a commitment to democracy, security, and economic prosperity.  We look forward to enhancing this partnership with President Ruto and his new government,” Blinken said in a statement.

United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa Vicky Ford while congratulating the President-elect said she looks forward to strengthening the British-Kenya strategic partnership.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni telephoned Ruto after the court verdict and stated that he is looking forward to working with him to strengthen our Strategic Partnership in advancing the EAC agenda.

Burundi’s President Variste Ndayishimiye also reiterated his congratulations to the President-elect.

“Your leadership will be the cornerstone for the reinforcement of the historical relations of our countries while fostering the regional integration,” Ndayishimiye said.

African Union Commission’s Chairperson Moussa Faki while congratulating Ruto also saluted the leadership of Azimio leader, Raila Odinga for respecting the Supreme Court ruling.

The Chairperson also commended the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta for what he described his strong and impactful leadership during his tenure of office.

“The Chairperson further wishes to congratulate the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya, and all national stakeholders, for their collective efforts and exemplary conduct in holding peaceful elections up to the final outcome of the election petition by the Supreme Court of Kenya,” Faki said.

Faki stated that the AU will continue supporting Kenya in her journey to deepen the country’s democracy, constitutionalism, good governance and sustainable development.

