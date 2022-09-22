Connect with us

The Sh12 billion was part of the conditions precedent outlined in a financing agreement approved by the Attorney General before the National Treasury signed it on April 18, 2017/FILE

Kenya

Witness in Sh63bn corruption case facing former CS Rotich declines to testify

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – A witness in the Sh63 billion corruption case facing former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has declined to give his evidence.

Gideon Kiprotich told Trial Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi that he was not made aware that he was a prosecution witness in the case.

The witness further disowned the statement given to the Court by Special Prosecutor Taib Ali Taib saying that he never recorded the said document.

He told the court that he was only called Wednesday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and directed to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani for the purpose of giving evidence in the case.

His refusal to testify caused the case to be adjourned until November 12.

The witness who is an employee of Kenya Investment Authority is among the accused persons who were initially charged alongside Rotich but were later discharged and made prosecution witnesses.

