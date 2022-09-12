Connect with us

President Elect William Ruto during a Kenya Kwanza meeting. /COURTESY

Wheelbarrow to feature in Ruto’s presidential Standard

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – President-Elect William Ruto’s Presidential Standard which will be unveiled during his inauguration on Tuesday will have a wheelbarrow which is also the symbol of his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

A presidential standard or presidential flag is used in many countries as a symbol of the head of state or president.

Multiple sources in the party have told Capital FM News that Ruto is keen to demonstrate his resolve to uplift people in the lower carder as outlined in his bottom-up economic model.

“The presidential Standard will definitely have a wheelbarrow on it,” one official said, “that is the true symbol of Ruto’s economic model.”

The Presidential Standard will be unveiled at Kasarani stadium on Tuesday when the new president will be sworn in to take over from his boss Uhuru Kenyatta who has served for two terms.

During his campaign, Ruto portrayed himself as the champion of the poor in the country referring to himself as the ‘Hustler’ hence the choice of a wheelbarrow as his Party’s symbol.

When Ruto and Kenyatta ascended to power in 2013,  their presidential standard comprised of an image of two people with their palms interlocked and a dove in the middle which signified unity and peace.  

Kenya’s third President, the late Mwai Kibaki’s Presidential Standard was white, adorned with a shield in the centre bearing the Kenya National colours between two olive branches which signified peace. 

The first ruling party Kenya African National Union (KANU) which took over after Kenya acquired independence in 1963 used a Cock symbol commonly referred to (Jogoo ya KANU) which symbolized a new dawn. 

It was a wake up call for all Kenyans for a new dawn at independence having been freed from the British Colony.

The presidential standard or presidential flag is the flag that is used in many countries as a symbol of the head of state or president.

 In some countries, it may be for exclusive use of the president or only raised where the president is present.

In Kenya, the Presidential Standard is designed by the President-elect.

It symbolises power and represents the Commander-in-Chief.

