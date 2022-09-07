Wetangula, Shollei confident of victory in National Assembly leadership posts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – Outgoing Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Uasin Gishu women representative-elect Gladys Shollei have expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious as the National Assembly convenes its first sitting to elect the speaker and his deputy.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance unanimously proposed Senator Wetangula and Shollei as the coalition candidate for National Assembly speaker and deputy respectively.

“We have prepared ourselves and our numbers are right. Come tomorrow, our members who have promised to support us will cast their votes for us,” Wetangula said.

The duo will battle it out with Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition who have been proposed by Former National Assembly speaker Kenneth Marende as its speaker candidate and Dadaab-MP elect Farah Maalim as his deputy speaker.

While submitting his nomination papers at Parliament Buildings, Wetangula said his Kenya Kwanza stated that he will ensure that the National Assembly conducts its mandate with honor and responsibility away from influence and control from the Executive.

“As well as remain a bastion of democracy and a country where we go through vibrant electoral processes and when we finish the process, if we have disputes, we’ll go to court when the courts make decisions with respect to those decisions,” he said.

“I want to allow our competitors in the just concluded elections, that since the ninth of August, and the events that are followed up to the judgment of the supreme court on Monday, Kenya has remained tranquil,” he added.

Under his stewardship, Wetangula assured that parliament will carry out its duties without any fear or favor insisting that it will be a vibrant house where legislation will give meaning to the agenda of the government.

“In doing so, there must be linkages and relationships between the three arms of government, the parliament itself, the judiciary and the executive, will have a tranquil process of running affairs of the country. Without any arm of government. being compromised in carrying out its duties,” he held.

Wetangula said he resigned a day after he was gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as senator elect.

“If you read the Constitution any member of parliament who wishes to resign resigns to the speaker and I resigned to the speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka,” he said.