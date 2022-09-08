Wetangula is my brother, but we are on opposite sides, I cannot disclose my vote -Tim Wanyonyi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi says even though his brother Moses Wetangula is in the National Assembly Speaker’s race, they don’t belong to the same political coalition.

Wanyonyi was responding to a question posed by a journalist who wanted to know if he would vote for his brother or the Azimio One Kenya candidate Kenneth Marende.

The Westland lawmaker however said he cannot disclose who he will vote for, as it will be a secret ballot.

“Wetangula is my brother, yes but we are on opposite sides of the political divide, however, I cannot disclose my vote,” he stated.

Wetangula who is serving a third term had expressed interest in the Nairobi Governor’s seat but had to shelve his ambition following zoning which saw Azimio one Kenya coalition front the Igathe-Kaloki ticket.

He said he is ready to serve his constituents one more time in the 13 th parliament.

“We are ready to work for our people and on our side we will ensure that the government delivers on their mandate. If they don’t we will rectify them,” he stated.

The National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections are slated for Thursday afternoon, where Moses Wetangula of Kenya Kwanza will face off Kenneth Marende of Azimio One Kenya.

For the Deputy Speaker, Dadaab MP Farah Maalim of Azimio will face off with Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei.