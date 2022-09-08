Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Tim Wanyonyi as he voted at the KTTC. /TIMOTHY OLUBULU

Kenya

Wetangula is my brother, but we are on opposite sides, I cannot disclose my vote -Tim Wanyonyi

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi says even though his brother Moses Wetangula is in the National Assembly Speaker’s race, they don’t belong to the same political coalition.

Wanyonyi was responding to a question posed by a journalist who wanted to know if he would vote for his brother or the Azimio One Kenya candidate Kenneth Marende.

The Westland lawmaker however said he cannot disclose who he will vote for, as it will be a secret ballot.

“Wetangula is my brother, yes but we are on opposite sides of the political divide, however, I cannot disclose my vote,” he stated.

Wetangula who is serving a third term had expressed interest in the Nairobi Governor’s seat but had to shelve his ambition following zoning which saw Azimio one Kenya coalition front the Igathe-Kaloki ticket.

He said he is ready to serve his constituents one more time in the 13 th parliament.

“We are ready to work for our people and on our side we will ensure that the government delivers on their mandate. If they don’t we will rectify them,” he stated.

The National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections are slated for Thursday afternoon, where Moses Wetangula of Kenya Kwanza will face off Kenneth Marende of Azimio One Kenya.

For the Deputy Speaker, Dadaab MP Farah Maalim of Azimio will face off with Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Marende, Wetangula among 21 applicants seeking National Assembly Speaker post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Former House Speaker Kenneth Marende and Bungoma Senator-elect Moses Wetangula are among twenty one aspirants who have submitted applications...

1 day ago

World

You’ll not choose the referee, Wetangula tells Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has told off Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga for choosing electoral officials who will...

August 24, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula, Kalonzo emerge as likely House speakers as alliances work to swing frail parties, independents

Ruto, who convened a Kenya Kwanza Alliance caucus on Wednesday, said ten of twelve independent lawmakers had pledged to back his alliance in the...

August 18, 2022

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza to serve all Kenyans regardless of how they voted – Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – A day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared President Elect, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has announced that the...

August 16, 2022

August Elections

Havi concedes defeat in Westlands parliamentary race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Lawyer Nelson Havi who was vying for the Westlands Parliamentary seat has conceded defeat after preliminary results showed the incumbent...

August 10, 2022

August Elections

Wanyonyi confident of Westlands MP victory despite 3-hour voting delay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Incumbent Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi is confident of victory despite a long delay that saw him wait...

August 9, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru, just like his brother Raila, is an ungrateful man: Wetangula

The FORD Kenya Party Leader said President Kenyatta who oversaw a purge of Ruto's allies in the ruling Jubilee Party turned against a comrade...

July 24, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto electrifies Kericho as Kenya Kwanza forces converge for mega rally

Ruto's lieutenants defended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, faulting instead President Uhuru Kenyatta for what they termed as coordinated...

July 24, 2022