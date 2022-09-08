Connect with us

Musalia Mudavadi. /CFM

Wetangula is independent-minded, talented to be National Assembly Speaker – Mudavadi

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has described his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula as an independent-minded and talented candidate to be the next National Assembly Speaker.

Mudavadi exuded confidence that Kenya Kwanza has the numbers to guarantee Wetangula the win.

He added that Wetangula understands the law and hence is the best placed to steer the Parliament and the country.

“Wetangula is capable, and when you have talent in your midst it’s good to utilize it and with Wetangula as Speaker it’s good for us and the country,” Mudavadi stated.

The National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections are slated for Thursday afternoon, where Moses Wetangula of Kenya Kwanza will face off Kenneth Marende of Azimio One Kenya.

For the Deputy Speaker, Dadaab MP Farah Maalim of Azimio will face off with Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei.

