Wetangula assures MPs car allowances, mileage reimbursements intact

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has assured Members of Parliament that their car allowances, mileage reimbursements, mortgage and other benefits will remain intact.

In his opening remarks during an induction workshop for MPs, Wetangula who is also the incoming chairman of Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) said he has held consensus talks with the Salaries Remuneration and Commission (SRC).

The Lynn Mengich agency abolished sitting and mileage allowances for Members of Parliament with effect from August 9.

MPs earn about Sh5,000 for every sitting and the abolishment of the allowances for plenary sessions in the National Assembly and Senate is meant to ease the pressure on the public sector wage bill which is currently at Sh930.5 billion annually.