Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Speaker Wetangula during the induction of MPs in Nairobi. /NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Kenya

Wetangula assures MPs car allowances, mileage reimbursements intact

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has assured Members of Parliament that their car allowances, mileage reimbursements, mortgage and other benefits will remain intact.

In his opening remarks during an induction workshop for MPs, Wetangula who is also the incoming chairman of Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) said he has held consensus talks with the Salaries Remuneration and Commission (SRC).

The Lynn Mengich agency abolished sitting and mileage allowances for Members of Parliament with effect from August 9.

MPs earn about Sh5,000 for every sitting and the abolishment of the allowances for plenary sessions in the National Assembly and Senate is meant to ease the pressure on the public sector wage bill which is currently at Sh930.5 billion annually.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

New Speaker Wetangula pledges to enhance public trust in Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – New National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has pledged to enhance public trust in parliament as he begins his term....

September 8, 2022

Kenya

House Clerk Kioko rules Wetangula qualifed to vie for Speaker’s post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Clerk of the National Assembly Serah Kioko has stated that Bungoma Senator Moses Wetagula is qualified to vies for...

September 8, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza nominates Wetangula for National Assembly Speaker’s post

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20-The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has nominated Bungoma Senator-Elect Moses Wetangula for the Speaker’s position in the National Assembly. The announcement was...

August 20, 2022

August Elections

Chebukati dares anyone with evidence linking him to Wetangula on ballot scandal to table it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has dared anyone with evidence linking him to Ford Kenya...

July 13, 2022

August Elections

Wetangula says claims linking him to Greek ballot paper printing firm ODM smear campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has dismissed allegations that he is involved in the ballot paper printing tender for the...

July 6, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wetangula cleared for Bungoma Senate Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula to vie for the Bungoma...

May 29, 2022

Kenya

Kibaki was not born great, he acquired greatness – Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26 – “Mwai Kibaki was not born great, he acquired greatness,” were the words of FORD Kenya leader Moses Wetangula as...

April 26, 2022

August Elections

I am in Kenya Kwanza to stay, Wetangula tells detractors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula has told of those he says those who he says are peddling lies that...

March 26, 2022