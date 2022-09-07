Veronica Maina, Sabina Chege, Karen Nyamu among Nominated MPs, Senators gazetted by IEBC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has been allocated five nominated slots in the National Assembly list published by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has bagged three.

Amani National Congress (ANC), Jubilee, United Democratic Movement (UDM), and Wiper Democratic Movement parties were allocated one slot each.

The President-Elect William Ruto Party has also garnered the majority of seats for women members nominated to the Senate, getting eight; ODM has been allocated five, with Jubilee, UDM, and Wiper parties getting one slot each.

UDA and ODM have also been allocated one slot each for nominated members in the Senate to represent the youth and persons with disabilities.

Notable persons nominated to the National Assembly include former Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Wanjiru Chege of Jubilee Party and former Suba South MP John Mbadi, whom ODM nominated.

In the Senate, UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina tops the list of notable persons who have been nominated.

Others are former Narok County Woman Representative Roselinda Soipan Tuya, who was nominated by UDA, and former Kajiado East Constituency Peris Pesi Tobiko of UDA.

UDA also nominated former Nairobi ward representative Nyamu Karen Njeri.

ODM Director of Elections Catherine Mumma will also serve in the 13th Parliament in the Senate.

Former Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Jepkoech Kamar will also return to the House after the Jubilee Party nominated her.

Wiper Party also nominated former Lamu Woman Representative Shakila Abdalla Mohamed.

Queen of the North Hezena M. Lemaletian was nominated by the ODM Party to represent the youth in the Senate.

ODM also nominated former Sol Generation singer Crystal Kagehi Asige to the Senate to represent persons with disabilities.