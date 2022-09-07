Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The National Assembly. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Veronica Maina, Sabina Chege, Karen Nyamu among Nominated MPs, Senators gazetted by IEBC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has been allocated five nominated slots in the National Assembly list published by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has bagged three.

Amani National Congress (ANC), Jubilee, United Democratic Movement (UDM), and Wiper Democratic Movement parties were allocated one slot each.

The President-Elect William Ruto Party has also garnered the majority of seats for women members nominated to the Senate, getting eight; ODM has been allocated five, with Jubilee, UDM, and Wiper parties getting one slot each.

UDA and ODM have also been allocated one slot each for nominated members in the Senate to represent the youth and persons with disabilities.

Notable persons nominated to the National Assembly include former Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Wanjiru Chege of Jubilee Party and former Suba South MP John Mbadi, whom ODM nominated.

In the Senate, UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina tops the list of notable persons who have been nominated.

Others are former Narok County Woman Representative Roselinda Soipan Tuya, who was nominated by UDA, and former Kajiado East Constituency Peris Pesi Tobiko of UDA.

UDA also nominated former Nairobi ward representative Nyamu Karen Njeri.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

ODM Director of Elections Catherine Mumma will also serve in the 13th Parliament in the Senate.

Former Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Jepkoech Kamar will also return to the House after the Jubilee Party nominated her.

Wiper Party also nominated former Lamu Woman Representative Shakila Abdalla Mohamed.

Queen of the North Hezena M. Lemaletian was nominated by the ODM Party to represent the youth in the Senate.

ODM also nominated former Sol Generation singer Crystal Kagehi Asige to the Senate to represent persons with disabilities.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Seven out of 41 applicants for Senate Speaker post nominated for slot

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Seven out of the 41 applicants who applied for the Senate Speaker post have been certified as duly nominated...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Wetangula, Shollei confident of victory in National Assembly leadership posts

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – Outgoing Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Uasin Gishu women representative-elect Gladys Shollei have expressed confidence that they will emerge...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Nine applicants in Senate Speaker race submit nomination papers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Nine out of the 40 applicants who applied for the Senate Speaker post have submitted their application before the...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa’s opponent in Aug poll Khaemba challenges win in court

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Sep 7 – Bryan Khaemba who was vying for the Kimilili parliamentary seat in the just concluded polls now wants the election...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo to fly Azimio flag in Senate Speaker race to battle it out with Kingi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka will now fly the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya flag in Thursday’s Senate Speaker election....

8 hours ago

Kenya

Biden congratulates President-Elect Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United States President Joe Biden has congratulated President-Elect William Ruto following his August 9, 2022, win affirmed by the...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Duale says 4 dissenting IEBC commissioners must vacate office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale says Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera and three...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio, Kenya Kwanza hold PG meetings to agree on house leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Members of Parliament from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and Kenya Kwanza are holding their Parliamentary...

10 hours ago