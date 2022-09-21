USIU welcomes Vice Chancellor Margee Ensign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – The United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) has formally welcomed Professor Margee Ensign as the new Vice-Chancellor following her recent appointment.

Prof. Ensign was welcomed at the USIU-Africa campus by the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Freida Brown, who has been holding fort as the executive leader at the University.

This Saturday, Prof. Brown and Prof. Ensign will jointly preside over the USIU-Africa 44th Commencement (Graduation) ceremony.

Prof. Ensign brings to her new position a distinguished scholarly and administrative reputation both in the United States and in Africa, a career marked by her dedication to global education. This will be her third Vice-Chancellorship.

Prof Ensign joined USIU-Africa from the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola, where she served as President (Vice-Chancellor) during the challenging Boko Haram uprising. She has also previously served as the President of Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, one of America’s oldest and most distinguished universities, known particularly for its innovative programs in global education.

Prof. Ensign served as Associate Provost for International Initiatives, Dean and Professor, School of International Studies at the University of The Pacific in California. in Rwanda & Uganda and has held administrative and faculty positions at Columbia and Tulane Universities.

Prof. Ensign earned her PhD from the University of Maryland in International Politics and Economics. She is a well-respected scholar on development, Africa, on international education, and – growing out of her experience in Rwanda – genocide. Prof. Ensign is the author and editor of six books, including Rwanda: History and Hope and Confronting Genocide: Dehumanization, Denial, and Strategies for Prevention.

Frequently sought as a guest speaker and development end education expert, Prof. Ensign has presented at many international fora, including the World Economic Forum, the American Council on Education, and the US Congress. She was a panel member at the Commonwealth Women’s Forum in Rwanda, which focused on gender equity and education. Prof. Ensign has received many awards, including the Distinguished Leadership Award for Excellence in Education, the African Leading University of the Year, and the African Leadership Award from the World Center for Corporate Social Responsibility. She holds Honorary Doctorates from the American University of Paris and New College, her alma mater in Florida.